TEEPLES, GEORGE of Waterford; born October 10, 1927 in Davisburg, MI; passed away May 18, 2020 at the age of 92. Son of the late Williard and Leah Teeples; husband of Maxine Teeples for 71 years; father of Linda (Sonny) Janson and Jerry (Terry) Teeples; grandfather of Jeremy (Cassie) Janson, Jennifer (Chris) Wilson, Ashley (Kyle Rossen) Teeples and Heather (fiance Josh Schreur) Teeples; great-grandfather of 6: Cameron Janson, Jailyn Janson, Jovilynn Wilson, Reed Wilson, Kenly Schreur and Kellan Schreur; brother of the late: Thelma (Edgar) Thompson, Jean Teeples, Jane (Ira) Struble, Mary (Edwin) Savory, Doris (Donald) Schellenberg and Elmer Teeples. Mr. Teeples served in the US Army in the Korean War and retired from the Oakland County Road Commission after 37 ½ years of service. He was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church, Waterford. A PRIVATE FAMILY SERVICE will be held 12 noon Wednesday, May 27, 2020 at Donelson, Johns and Evans Funeral Home, Waterford. Interment Crescent Hills Cemetery. The FAMILY WILL RECEIVE FAMILY AND FRIENDS at the funeral home Tuesday 4-8 p.m. and Wednesday 11-12 noon. Occupancy is limited to 10 visitors and masks must be worn for entry. Memorial Contributions may be made to Henry Ford Hospice. To send a private condolence to the family visit:



