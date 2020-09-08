1/1
George Thomas Preisinger
Preisinger, George Thomas, age 69, passed away on September 4, 2020, at home in Rochester Hills, after a courageous struggle with brain cancer. Loving husband of Sarah; brother of Susan (Dennis) McMan, Sally Friedlund, Joyce Preisinger, and Gary (Theresa) Preisinger; nephew of Alberta Holbrook. Visitation on Sunday September 13, 2020 3-8 p.m. at Potere-Modetz Funeral Home, 339 Walnut Blvd., Rochester. Mass on Monday September 14, 2020 12 noon at St. Andrew Catholic Church, 1400 Inglewood, Rochester. In lieu of flowers, memorials to George Preisinger Scholarship Fund at Oakland University. Full obituary at:

Published in The Oakland Press from Sep. 8 to Sep. 13, 2020.
