More Obituaries for GEORGE BRACKINS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

GEORGE W. BRACKINS

GEORGE W. BRACKINS Obituary
of Pontiac; August 18, 2019; age 87; Cherished son of the late Elijah and Irene Ween; Loving husband of Shelby for 63 years; Dear father of David Brackins, Barbara (Steve) Beaty, Betty (Fred) McConnell, Ricky (Tina) Brackins and Brenda Brackins. Son of the late Elijah and Irene Brackins; Dear brother of Sally and Mattie and the late Luke, Charlie, Benny, and Pauline; Also cherished by 17 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild. Mr. Brackins was retired from General Motors Pontiac Motor Division and was a member of the First Social Brethren Church. Funeral Services will be held on Friday, August 23, 2019 at 11:30 a.m. at the First Social Brethren Church, 316 Baldwin Avenue, Pontiac. The family will receive friends on Thursday from 4 to 8 p.m. at the Riverside Chapel, Simpson-Modetz Funeral Home, 5630 Pontiac Lake Road, Waterford. Interment Perry Mount Park Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the Church or to Meals on Wheels. Online guest book
Published in The Oakland Press on Aug. 21, 2019
