FIRMAN, George W., Jr.; of Waterford; passed away at home March 4, 2019; age 92; preceded in death by his wife Bonnie; father of Karen (Ken) Brown; grandpa of Kassie (Jonathon) Redker & Kari (Hank) Passmore; great grandpa of Elizabeth, Sarah, Payton & Cameron; brother of Ethelyn (Jack) Terryah. George retired from Pontiac Schools as a grounds foreman and had served as a Merchant Marine during WWII. Friends may visit at Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston Sunday 5pm-8pm. Funeral Service Monday 10am at the funeral home. Interment Christian Memorial Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Online guestbook
Published in The Oakland Press on Mar. 6, 2019
