George W. Whitbread III
George W. Whitbread III, age 75, of Holly, died Thursday, August 6, 2020. He was born in Detroit on November 23, 1944 to George and Eunice (Ferry) Whitbread. George was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, son, and brother and was loved by many. He was a Vietnam Veteran, serving in the US Army, and he was a member of the Moose, Eagles, VFW, and the Flaming Pistons Car Club. Surviving are his wife of 50 plus years Karen; 2 children, Brandy (Jon) Fletcher and George (Emy) Whitbread IV; 3 grandchildren, Chantel Whitbread, Makenna Whitbread, and Maddison Whitbread; and brother Robert Whitbread. He was preceded in death by his parents and daughter Chantel. Military honors and inurnment will be at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, August 18, 2020 at Great Lakes National Cemetery, Holly. Due social distancing restrictions, this service will be private. Memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. wwwdryerfuneralhomeholly.com

Published in The Oakland Press from Aug. 8 to Aug. 9, 2020.
