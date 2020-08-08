George W. Whitbread III, age 75, of Holly, died Thursday, August 6, 2020. He was born in Detroit on November 23, 1944 to George and Eunice (Ferry) Whitbread. George was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, son, and brother and was loved by many. He was a Vietnam Veteran, serving in the US Army, and he was a member of the Moose, Eagles, VFW, and the Flaming Pistons Car Club. Surviving are his wife of 50 plus years Karen; 2 children, Brandy (Jon) Fletcher and George (Emy) Whitbread IV; 3 grandchildren, Chantel Whitbread, Makenna Whitbread, and Maddison Whitbread; and brother Robert Whitbread. He was preceded in death by his parents and daughter Chantel. Military honors and inurnment will be at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, August 18, 2020 at Great Lakes National Cemetery, Holly. Due social distancing restrictions, this service will be private. Memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
