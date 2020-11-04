1/1
George Wayne "Rookie" Adams
Adams, George Wayne "Rookie" - Age 79, of Grand Blanc, died November 4, 2020. Funeral services will be held 4 PM Saturday, November 7 at Sharp Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 6063 Fenton Road, Grand Blanc. (Live stream of the funeral may be viewed at George's page at www.sharpfuneralhomes.com) Visitation will be held from 3 PM until the time of service Saturday. George was born September 28, 1941 in Pontiac the son of Lyle Windfield Adams and Violet Mae (Guy) Adams. He married Jeanette M. Dockham on September 11, 1984 in Pontiac. He retired from General Motors in Pontiac. Surviving are: wife Jeanette; six sons, Timothy Adams, Scott (Ellie) Adams, Todd (Lam) Adams, Christopher Adams, Jeff (Wendy) McDonald, John (Karen) McDonald; ten grandchildren; three great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents. Tributes may be shared at www.sharpfuneralhomes.com.

Published in The Oakland Press from Nov. 4 to Nov. 5, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Sharp Funeral and Cremation Center
6063 Fenton Road
Flint, MI 48507
(810) 694-4900
