Sparks, Georgia Alene, 91, of Clarkston, MI, passed away May 7, 2019. Born in Warm Springs, Arkansas on March 14, 1928, she was married to the late Ernest Sparks. She was survived by her daughter, Linda Ramirez, four grandchildren and seven great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Ernest and son, Larry. A Visitation will be held Thursday, May 16 from 4 to 8 p.m. at Pixley Funeral Home, 322 W. University Drive, Rochester, MI 48307. Funeral services will be held on Friday, May 17, at 11 a.m. with visitation at 10 a.m. at the funeral home.
Published in The Oakland Press on May 14, 2019
