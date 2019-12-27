|
MAXWELL, GEORGIA MARIE, Waterford, passed away December 22, 2019 at 85 years of age. Born October 8, 1934 in Leland, Michigan daughter of the late Marvin and Marie Cook. Beloved wife of the late Donald Maxwell for 64 years; cherished mother of Mark (Lynda) Maxwell, Bryon (Kris) Maxwell, Martin (Trang) Maxwell and Cindy (Tom) Collias; proud grandmother of Steven, Sarah, Amber, Kristina, Dustin, Megan, Jacob, Timothy, and Troy and great grandmother of 13; dearest sister of the late Marjorie; loving aunt to many. Georgia received a Bachelor’s degree at Central Michigan University and worked as a teacher and a librarian in Waterford Township for many years. She ultimately enjoyed reading, gardening and her morning cup of coffee. Above all else, Georgia loved and adored her family. Arrangements entrusted to COATS FUNERAL HOME – WATERFORD (3141 Sashabaw Rd.). Burial of cremated remains will be held at a later date at Great Lakes National Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to: WATERFORD TWP PUBLIC LIBRARY, 5168 Civic Center Dr, Waterford Twp, MI 48329 or via https://www.waterfordmi.gov/545/Support-the-Library. To post a condolence, visit:
Published in The Oakland Press on Dec. 29, 2019