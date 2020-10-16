of Davison; Went home to be with the Lord on October 11, 2020; age 85; Loving husband of Marilyn for 65 years, who preceded him in death on August 9, 2020; Beloved father of Stephen (Heidi) Fritz, Karen (Terry) Wall and Ronald (Rochelle) Fritz; Dear brother of James (Fran) Fritz, the late Robert Fritz (Sarah) and the late Mildred Cutajar (late Sam); Proud grandfather of Scott Fritz, Susan (Bobby) Robinson, Ryan Wall, Megan Fritz, Jacob (Julia) Fritz, Zachary Fritz and the late Aaron Wall; Great-grandfather of Carter Robinson. Also dearly loved by his extended family including many in-laws, cousins, nieces and nephews. Mr. Fritz retired after 28 years of service, as a Captain on the City of Pontiac Fire Department and was a veteran of the United States Marine Corps. He was a long time member of the Hale United Methodist Church, the former Oakland Evangelical Presbyterian Church, and currently attended North Oaks Church. Jerry was an avid outdoorsman and his love for hunting and especially fishing created many special moments with his family and friends. Dad was our hero and inspiration. Dad’s faith in Christ was strong and was evident to anyone who knew him. He was kind, patient, compassionate, gentle, strong, witty and generous, always considering the needs of others before himself. Jerry made everyone he knew feel like part of his family. A family funeral service will be held on Sunday, October 25, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. at North Oaks Church,, 9600 Ortonville Road, Clarkston. Officiating Pastor Steve Brown. The family will receive friends on Saturday, October 24, 2020 from 1 to 6 pm at the Riverside Chapel, Simpson-Modetz Funeral Home, 5630 Pontiac Lake Road, Waterford. Interment Great Lakes National Cemetery at a later date. Memorials may be made to Great Lakes National Cemetery or to a charity of choice
