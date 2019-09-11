Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Gerald Pitts
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gerald Austin Pitts

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gerald Austin Pitts Obituary
Pitts, Gerald Austin, age 53 of Rochester Hills, passed away September 10, 2019. Loving son of Michael and Marcella Pitts. Dear brother of Geoffrey (Susan) Pitts, and Melissa (Kenneth) Stewart. Cherished uncle of Kenneth, Emily, Austin and Josephine. Funeral service Friday, September 13, 2019, 12 noon at the Potere-Modetz Funeral Home, 339 Walnut Blvd, Rochester. The family will receive friends at the funeral home Friday 10:30 a.m. until time of service. Interment Guardian Angel Cemetery. Memorials in Gerald’s name may be made to Lupus Research Alliance of Michigan or Animal Rescue League. Online guest book:
Published in The Oakland Press on Sept. 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gerald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.