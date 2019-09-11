|
|
Pitts, Gerald Austin, age 53 of Rochester Hills, passed away September 10, 2019. Loving son of Michael and Marcella Pitts. Dear brother of Geoffrey (Susan) Pitts, and Melissa (Kenneth) Stewart. Cherished uncle of Kenneth, Emily, Austin and Josephine. Funeral service Friday, September 13, 2019, 12 noon at the Potere-Modetz Funeral Home, 339 Walnut Blvd, Rochester. The family will receive friends at the funeral home Friday 10:30 a.m. until time of service. Interment Guardian Angel Cemetery. Memorials in Gerald’s name may be made to Lupus Research Alliance of Michigan or Animal Rescue League. Online guest book:
Published in The Oakland Press on Sept. 12, 2019