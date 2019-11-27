|
POWERS, GERALD B. of Sylvan Lake; November 27, 2019; age 78; born October 16, 1941 in Pontiac, Michigan. Son of the late Howard "Hud" and Mary Powers; husband of Johneane Powers; father of John Powers; grandfather of Michael Powers; brother of Rob Powers (Linda). Gerald was the President of Powers Distributing. He graduated from Michigan State University, was an avid boater and recipient of the Miller Brewing Company Legend Award. Private family services will be held. In lieu of floral gifts contributions may be made to the . To send a private condolence to the family visit:
Published in The Oakland Press on Nov. 30, 2019