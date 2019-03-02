Home

Gerald Edgar "Jerry" Leroux

Gerald Edgar "Jerry" Leroux Obituary
Leroux, Gerald Edgar "Jerry" of Clarkston went with God February 23, just short of his 92nd birthday. He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Jean of 70 years and daughter Luann. He is survived by his son, Lance (Sally) Leroux, daughter, Michele (Jim Ronk) Leroux and granddaughters, Jessica and Katelyn Leroux. Jerry was a WWII Navy veteran and in the late 50’s he helped start Motor City Fastener in Hazel Park, MI where he retired after 40 years. Moving to central Florida he pursued his love of golf, bowling, fishing, and tournament billiards. A gifted singer, he sang with the Pontiac chapter of S.P.E.B.S.Q.S.A for many years. A man of strong convictions, he will be missed by all who knew him. A summer memorial for Dad and Mom will be announced.
Published in The Oakland Press on Mar. 3, 2019
