Page, Gerald Gerrit, age 80 of Rochester Hills passed away May 11, 2019. Loving husband of Charmaine Page for 57 years. Dear father of Michael (Laura), Dennis (Laura) and Brian (Amber) Page. Cherished grandfather of Brandon, Nicole, Savannah, Sierra and Tori. Brother of Patricia (Paul) Sokolowski. Funeral Service, Wednesday, May 15, 2019, 11:00 AM at the Potere-Modetz Funeral Home, 339 Walnut Blvd. Rochester. The family will receive friends at the funeral home Tuesday 4 to 8 PM. Interment Van Hoosen Jones Cemetery. Memorials in Gerald’s name may be made to the Abiding Presence Lutheran Church or the Rochester Hills Museum. Online guest book
Published in The Oakland Press on May 13, 2019
