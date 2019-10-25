|
GEBROWSKY, Gerald I.; formerly of Clarkston; unexpectedly October 24, 2019; age 71; husband of Midge for 45 yrs.; father of Steve (Dena) Gebrowsky & Amber (Alex Ketchum) Coalson; grandpa of Mia & Elin; brother of Debbie (late Marshall) Peterson; preceded in death by brothers: Frank and Dan, cousin Alex and son-in-law Andrew Coalson. Gerry retired from Waterford Schools as a teacher at Children’s Village School. He served in the U.S. Army, Past Grand Knight with Clarkston Knights of Columbus and as an usher at St. Daniel Catholic Church. He enjoyed reading and loved his dogs. Friends may visit Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston Sunday 3-5 p.m. and 7-9 p.m. with a Knights Rosary at 7 p.m. Funeral Mass Monday 11 a.m. at St. Daniel Catholic Church, Clarkston. Rite of Committal Lakeview Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Almost Home Animal Rescue. Online guestbook www.wintfuneralhome.com
Published in The Oakland Press on Oct. 26, 2019