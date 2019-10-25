The Oakland Press Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lewis E. Wint and Son Funeral Home
5929 South Main Street
Clarkston, MI 48346
(248) 625-5231
For more information about
Gerald Gebrowsky
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Lewis E. Wint and Son Funeral Home
5929 South Main Street
Clarkston, MI 48346
View Map
Visitation
Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Lewis E. Wint and Son Funeral Home
5929 South Main Street
Clarkston, MI 48346
View Map
Rosary
Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019
7:00 PM
Lewis E. Wint and Son Funeral Home
5929 South Main Street
Clarkston, MI 48346
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Oct. 28, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Daniel Catholic Church
Clarkston, MI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Gerald Gebrowsky
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gerald I. Gebrowsky


1947 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gerald I. Gebrowsky Obituary
GEBROWSKY, Gerald I.; formerly of Clarkston; unexpectedly October 24, 2019; age 71; husband of Midge for 45 yrs.; father of Steve (Dena) Gebrowsky & Amber (Alex Ketchum) Coalson; grandpa of Mia & Elin; brother of Debbie (late Marshall) Peterson; preceded in death by brothers: Frank and Dan, cousin Alex and son-in-law Andrew Coalson. Gerry retired from Waterford Schools as a teacher at Children’s Village School. He served in the U.S. Army, Past Grand Knight with Clarkston Knights of Columbus and as an usher at St. Daniel Catholic Church. He enjoyed reading and loved his dogs. Friends may visit Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston Sunday 3-5 p.m. and 7-9 p.m. with a Knights Rosary at 7 p.m. Funeral Mass Monday 11 a.m. at St. Daniel Catholic Church, Clarkston. Rite of Committal Lakeview Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Almost Home Animal Rescue. Online guestbook www.wintfuneralhome.com
Published in The Oakland Press on Oct. 26, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gerald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Lewis E. Wint and Son Funeral Home
Download Now