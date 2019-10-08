|
|
Speck, Gerald Thomas of Rochester and Rogers City passed away October 6, 2019 at the age of 79. Beloved husband of the late Irene and father of Krista (Craig) Skalski and Kenneth (Karen). Dear brother of John (Elizabeth), Richard, Mary Anne (Philip) Lauwers, Robert (Therese) and uncle of many nieces and nephews. Gerald grew up on Detroit’s east side, graduated from Notre Dame High School and attended Wayne State University. He retired from General Motors. Visitation Wednesday, October 9, 2019 from 3-8 p.m. with a 7 p.m. Rosary at the Potere-Modetz Funeral Home, 339 Walnut Blvd, Rochester. Funeral mass October 10, 2019 at 10 a.m. with an instate time 9:30 a.m. at St. Andrew Catholic Church, 1400 Inglewood Avenue, Rochester. Memorial donations may be made to St. Andrew Catholic Church or Alzheimer’s Association, . Online guestbook:
Published in The Oakland Press on Oct. 9, 2019