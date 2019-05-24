|
Pollock, Geraldine Ann (O’Dean) God has taken our angel, on May 18th 2019, age 57. Gerri grew up in Lake Orion and spent the last 36 years in Romeo, MI. Beloved Wife of Edward G Pollock of almost 30 years. Mother of Eddie and Megan. Cherished daughter of Gerald and (Late) Shirley O’Dean. Dear sister of Jeffery (Peggy) O’Dean along with their two lovely children. Much loved Daughter In-Law of Betty M. Pollock. Sister-in-law of Liz (Mike) Hackerd, Theresa (Greg) Strobel, Louise Pollock, Ben (Tina) Pollock, Vince (Tracey) Pollock, Mike (Crystal) Pollock, (late) Jimmy Pollock and their beautiful families. Gerri left behind many family members such as Aunts, Uncles, Cousins, Nieces, Nephews, Great Nieces, Great Nephews, etc. that could fill a small book. Gerri loved the outdoors, sunny days, pets, children, doing for others. Gerri Graduated from Oakland University and for 36 years Gerri has worked as a Physical Therapist and created lifelong friends with her coworkers along with her patients and their families, in-fact all Gerri’s life was a full of lifelong friends. Visitation Tuesday May 28th 2-8pm at Malburg Funeral Home (11280 32 Mile Rd, Romeo, MI. 48065). Service will be held Wednesday May 29th, 11am at the United Methodist Church (280 N. Main, Romeo, MI. 48065). Immediately after we will be going to Gerri’s final resting place will be at East Lawn Cemetery located on Lake Orion Rd.
Published in The Oakland Press on May 26, 2019