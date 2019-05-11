|
|
Geraldine Vera Sheffield Smoot, age 76, of Rustburg, VA, died September 16, 2018. She was the wife of the late Warren L. Smoot. Born November 18, 1941 in Pontiac, MI, she was a daughter of the late John L. and Vera Walker Sheffield. She was also preceded in death by a brother, LaVerne Sheffield. Geri was a retired LPN, having worked in neo-natal hospital units in Pontiac and Lynchburg. Geri is survived by a daughter, Gerilyn Dawn Doss (Bobby); a son, Warren Douglas Smoot (Sharon); one brother, Glen Sheffield; three sisters, Nadine Kincaid (Charles), Vivian Courte (John), and Donna Wood (Michael); a step-granddaughter Brandi Kelly (Brett), a step-grandson Daniel Phelps (Daviena); and step-great-granddaughter, Reagan Phelps. A Celebration of Life funeral service was conducted by the Reverends Carlton Gunter and Tom Willis in the chapel of Heritage Funeral Service on September 21, 2018, with burial in Green Hill Cemetery, Altavista, VA. In her memory, please consider a donation to Training Pastors International, 5132 Wedgewood Road, Lynchburg, VA, 24503, or Penuel Baptist Church, 2770 Wards Road, Altavista, VA 24517. Heritage Funeral Service and Cremation, Lynchburg, VA, was in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Oakland Press on May 12, 2019