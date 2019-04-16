|
Mihelich, Gisela (Hubbard); (79); met her Savior on April 12, 2019 in Brooksville, FL surrounded by her husband Frank and her loving family. She was a longtime resident of Pontiac before retiring up north to Johannesburg. She is survived by her children; Pat (Ken) Korzym, Mary Hughes, Nancy Hubbard, Rick (Cheryl) Hubbard and Sally Ortiz; 11 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her granddaughter Stephanie Hughes. Gisela has two surviving brothers with spouses in Germany.
Published in The Oakland Press on Apr. 19, 2019