Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Gisela Mihelich
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gisela (Hubbard) Mihelich

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Gisela (Hubbard) Mihelich Obituary
Mihelich, Gisela (Hubbard); (79); met her Savior on April 12, 2019 in Brooksville, FL surrounded by her husband Frank and her loving family. She was a longtime resident of Pontiac before retiring up north to Johannesburg. She is survived by her children; Pat (Ken) Korzym, Mary Hughes, Nancy Hubbard, Rick (Cheryl) Hubbard and Sally Ortiz; 11 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her granddaughter Stephanie Hughes. Gisela has two surviving brothers with spouses in Germany.
Published in The Oakland Press on Apr. 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.