CHEEK, GLADYS M. of Fenton, went to be with the Lord, September 21, 2019 at 95 years of age. Loving wife of Millard for 68 years; dear mother of Jack (Patricia) Cheek and Vickie (Steve) Blackstone; grandmother of 4; great grandmother of 5; sister of Jim Lee (Alice) Johnson, Betty Joyce Miracle, Dorothy Hess, and Lee Roy (Sharon) Johnson; preceded in death by 5 siblings; survived by many nieces and nephews. Gladys was care taker of her home and family. She enjoyed crocheting, knitting, quilting, and sewing. She was a long standing member of New Hope of Clarkston. Her presence will be dearly missed by her loving family. Funeral service Wednesday, September 25, 2019 at 12 noon at COATS FUNERAL HOME-CLARKSTON, 8909 Dixie Hwy. Burial at Ottawa Park Cemetery, Clarkston. Family will receive friends Wednesday 10 a.m. until time of service. Memorials may be made to The Gideons International. To post a condolence, visit:
Published in The Oakland Press on Sept. 22, 2019