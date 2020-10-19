BROKENSHAW, GLEN LEROY, age 92, of Independence Township, passed away October 18, 2020. Born on January 13, 1928 in Oxford, Michigan, son of the late Everett and Inez Brokenshaw (née Casey). Dear husband of Lillian Brokenshaw (née Siglow) for 66 wonderful years; loving father of Gayle Mitchell and Boyd (Darlene) Brokenshaw; proud grandfather to Meghann (Brian) Asher, Luke (Whitney) Mitchell, Brendan (Leah) Mitchell, Jacob (Claire) Brokenshaw, and Ashley Brokenshaw; great-grandfather to Lily, Bronwyn, Rowan, Penelope, and Finnegan; also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, and friends. Glen worked as a civil engineer for many years at Johnson and Anderson Engineering and Oakland Road Commission. In his free time, he enjoyed hunting and fishing. Funeral service will take place on Friday, October 23, 2020 at 12 Noon at COATS FUNERAL HOME-WATERFORD, the family will receive friends on Friday from 11 a.m. until time of service. Interment Sashabaw Plains Cemetery. Memorial donations can be made to St. Jude’s. Kindly keep Glen and his family in your thoughts and prayers during this time.



