SHEFFIELD, GLEN LUTHER of Waterford, passed away October 16, 2019 at 92 years of age. Beloved husband of the late Marion Sheffield for 58 years; cherished father of Gary, Lois and Randy. Proud Navy Veteran. Retired out of GM. A Funeral Service will be held Wednesday, 9 a.m., October 23, 2019 at COATS FUNERAL HOME – WATERFORD (3141 Sashabaw). Instate 8:30 a.m. until the service starts. Family will receive friends Tuesday, October 22, 2019 from 6-8 p.m. Interment Great Lakes National Cemetery.
Published in The Oakland Press on Oct. 20, 2019