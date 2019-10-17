The Oakland Press Obituaries
Coats Funeral Home - Waterford
3141 Sashabaw Road
Waterford, MI 48329
SHEFFIELD, GLEN LUTHER of Waterford, passed away October 16, 2019 at 92 years of age. Beloved husband of the late Marion Sheffield for 58 years; cherished father of Gary, Lois and Randy. Proud Navy Veteran. Retired out of GM. A Funeral Service will be held Wednesday, 9 a.m., October 23, 2019 at COATS FUNERAL HOME – WATERFORD (3141 Sashabaw). Instate 8:30 a.m. until the service starts. Family will receive friends Tuesday, October 22, 2019 from 6-8 p.m. Interment Great Lakes National Cemetery.
Published in The Oakland Press on Oct. 20, 2019
