Coats Funeral Home - Waterford
3141 Sashabaw Road
Waterford, MI 48329
Glenn A. Reynolds Obituary
REYNOLDS, GLENN A., of Waterford, died February 20, 2020 at age 83. Beloved husband of Suzanne for 65 years; loving father of Teresa (Leo) Garcia, Lynette (Raymond Lundsten) Smith, Shelly (the late Gregory) Holtquist, Laine (Deborah) Reynolds and Carri (Patrick) McNelis. Funeral service 1 p.m. Tuesday, February 25, 2020, and visitation Monday from 4-9 p.m. at COATS FUNERAL HOME-WATERFORD, (3141 Sashabaw Rd. Waterford). Memorials to . To view full obituary or send a condolence go to:
Published in The Oakland Press on Feb. 23, 2020
