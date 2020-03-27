|
of Waterford; March 16, 2020; age 69; Loving husband of Lori for 45 years; Dear father of Blair Lockwood and Brad Lockwood; Beloved son of Myrtle Lockwood and the late Edward; Dear brother of Dennis (Joellen) and Wava (Roy) Tolfree; Cherished grandfather of Logan, Lia and Ryan; Mr. Lockwood was retired from General Motors Pontiac Motor Division and was a member of the U.A.W. Local #653. He was an avid Detroit Tigers fan and enjoyed hunting at his cabin in the woods. A memorial service will be held at a later date at the Riverside Chapel, Simpson-Modetz Funeral Home, Waterford. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to All About Animals. Online guest book
Published in The Oakland Press on Mar. 29, 2020