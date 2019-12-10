Home

Mother Gloria D. "MeMaw" Yarbro-Freeman

Yarbro-Freeman, Mother Gloria D. "MeMaw" – age 87, passed away, Saturday, December 7, 2019 at her residence. Family hour 10 a.m. Saturday, December 14, 2019 at Newman AME Church, 233 Bagley Street., with funeral service commencing immediately at 11 a.m. Pastor Alfred Johnson, Officiating. Interment Great Lakes National Cemetery, 4200 North Belford Road. Friends and pallbearers will assemble at the church at 10 a.m. Saturday. Mother Yarbro-Freeman will lie instate at Newman AME Church and may be viewed from 10 a.m. to the time of the Service on Saturday.
Published in The Oakland Press on Dec. 12, 2019
