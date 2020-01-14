|
|
Gloria Jean Smith, Age 85 of Ortonville. January 10, 2020. Loving wife of the late James; dear mother of Pamela Wild, Karen Smith, Barbara Montgomery and Julie Durant; adored grandmother of Danielle, Courtney and Sasha (Scott); great grandmother of Lexi, Taylor and PJ. Funeral Service Friday, January 17, 2020 – 12 p.m. at Modetz Funeral Home, 100 E. Silverbell Rd., Orion. The family will receive friends Friday 10 a.m. until time of service. Online condolences www.modetzfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Oakland Press on Jan. 15, 2020