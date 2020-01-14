The Oakland Press Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Modetz Funeral Home & Cremation Service Silverbell Chapel
100 East Silverbell Road
Orion, MI 48359
(248) 371-3777
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Modetz Funeral Home & Cremation Service Silverbell Chapel
100 East Silverbell Road
Orion, MI 48359
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
12:00 PM
Modetz Funeral Home & Cremation Service Silverbell Chapel
100 East Silverbell Road
Orion, MI 48359
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Gloria Smith
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gloria Jean Smith

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gloria Jean Smith Obituary
Gloria Jean Smith, Age 85 of Ortonville. January 10, 2020. Loving wife of the late James; dear mother of Pamela Wild, Karen Smith, Barbara Montgomery and Julie Durant; adored grandmother of Danielle, Courtney and Sasha (Scott); great grandmother of Lexi, Taylor and PJ. Funeral Service Friday, January 17, 2020 – 12 p.m. at Modetz Funeral Home, 100 E. Silverbell Rd., Orion. The family will receive friends Friday 10 a.m. until time of service. Online condolences www.modetzfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Oakland Press on Jan. 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gloria's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Modetz Funeral Home & Cremation Service Silverbell Chapel
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -