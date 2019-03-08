|
|
MAGILL, GOLDA JUNE of Waterford, passed away March 7, 2019 at 93 years of age. Loving wife of 71 years to Thurman Luther Magill; daughter of the late Charlie Harvey Diggs and the late Stephy Diggs nee Coley; cherished mother of Charles “Benny” Magill and Gary (Darlene) Magill; dearest grandmother of Kevin Matthew Magill, Kenneth Magill and the late Lindsey Magill. Family will receive friends Sunday, March 10, 2019 from 3-8pm at COATS FUNERAL HOME – WATERFORD (Sashabaw Rd). Funeral service will be Monday, March 11, 2019 at 11 AM at Lifepoint Christian Church (501 Scott Lake Rd., Waterford). Interment Crescent Hills Cemetery. Memorial Donations may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital at https://www.stjude.org/. To post a condolence please visit
Published in The Oakland Press on Mar. 9, 2019