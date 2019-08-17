|
|
Kimball, Gordon C., a long time resident of Milford, died on August 15, 2019 at the age of 83. He is survived by his children, Bryan (Ella), Lisa (Alan), Deborah (John), and Shawna (Tim); grandchildren, Carol, Chrissy, D.J., Rachel, Ross, Tommy, Josh, Alanna, Lindsy, Johnny, Dina, Andrea, Kayla, and Michelle; 18 great-grandchildren; sisters, Evelyn Tapp and Mary (Duanne) Eghotz. Also survived by many extended family and friends. He was preceded in death by his wife, Arlene (d. 2011) and siblings, Bud Kimball, Jean Parks, and brother-in-law, Jim Tapp. Visitation will be held at Lynch & Sons Funeral Home, 404 E. Liberty St., Milford, on Sunday, August 18th, from 12 - 6PM. Funeral Service will be held at Lynch & Sons Funeral Home on Monday, August 19th, at 2 PM, with gathering beginning at 1:30 PM. Burial will follow at Highland Cemetery. For further information please phone 248-684-6645 or visit
Published in The Oakland Press on Aug. 18, 2019