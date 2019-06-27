|
|
Gordon, known as Jack to his friends, was a resident of Hudson, Florida, for the last 38 years, would pass away on Wednesday, the 19th of June, after a short illness at the age of 99, 5 months short of 100. Jack was born in Blackheath, Staffordshire, England in 1919, after service in the Royal Air Force from 1939 to 1946, Jack would then marry, his wife Irene. They would have a daughter Linda, and by the mid-1950's would immigrate to the US, for a supervisor job with General Electric Co. By 1981 he would retire and move to Florida where, according to Jack, "every day was another day in paradise". Jack's wife had predeceased him, he was the loving father of Linda (David) Osborne Cynowa, beloved grandfather to Brittany Cynowa and Christopher (Deidre) Cynowa, and loving great-grandfather to Marina, Brooke and Brendan. Jack also leaves behind three extraordinary and loving friends, most important in his life, Jeannie Del Vecchio, Jane and Phil (Chap) Chapman. Jack will be cremated with internment in Michigan. Jack lived life to the fullest every day, whether he was playing tennis into his mid 90's, hiking, swimming or biking, he will always be an inspiration to his family and friends.
Published in The Oakland Press on June 28, 2019