DROPPS, GRACE ANN (HURD) "GRACIE" of Commerce Twp. July 3, 2020; born October 7, 1936 in LaJose, PA. Daughter of the late Cecil Floyd and Anna Victoria Hurd; wife of Everette Henry Dropps; mother of David E. Dropps, Steven H. Dropps (Theresa) and Janine A. Smith (Dr. Robert Smith); grandmother of Maria C. Dropps, Henry F. Dropps, Cullen R. Smith and Austin E. Smith; sister of Floyd Hurd, Irene Bothers (the late Edgar), James Hurd (Sally), Earl Hurd (Kathy), Ruth Bell (Al), Russell Hurd (Connie), Sharon Irvine (the late John) and the late Cecil Hurd (Cleo) and Mildred Solley (Theodore); also survived by many, many nieces and nephews and special friend Mary Lee Gwinn, her faithful friends of Restaurant Ramblers and Beta Sigma Phi Sorority. Although Grace left home (LaJose, PA) at 17 years old for Pontiac, MI, she stayed in close contact with her brothers and sisters on "The Farm" throughout her life and visited often. She truly loved them all. Grace worked at Michigan Bell as an operator in her early years coming to Michigan. Then raised 3 children followed by becoming a preschool teacher. Grace truly loved children and was a preschool teacher in the Pontiac School System for over 30 years. Grace and Everette have been members of Our Lady of Refuge Parish in Orchard Lake for over 60 years. She was also a member of the Beta Sigma Phi Sorority for over 52 years. She loved antiquing, flowers, dancing with EV and was an avid bird watcher. She wanted it to be noted that all of her children and grandchildren are college graduates. David and Steven Dropps-BSME-Lawrence Technological University, Janine Smith-U of D Mercy School of Nursing, and grandchildren Maria Dropps-BSIE-Iowa State University, Henry Dropps _BS_ Mathematics-Iowa State University, Cullen Smith BA History/English and Austin Smith BA Biology/Biochemistry-Hope College.A Memorial Mass will be held at Our Lady of Refuge Catholic Church, Orchard Lake. Attendance by invitation only. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Meals-on Wheels, American Kidney Foundation or National Hospice Foundation. To send a private condolence to the family visit www.donelsonjohnsevans.com
.