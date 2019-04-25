|
of Waterford; March 23, 2019; age 64; Loving partner of Ellen Tencer; Beloved brother of Larry (Adrienne) Meyer, Michael (late Margaret) Meyer, Dan (Nancy) Meyer, Tom (Barb) Meyer, Terry (Bob) Rosol, Jim Meyer, Peggy (Bob) Mathews, Steve Meyer, Jerry Meyer, Dave (Patty) Meyer, Tim Meyer and the late Mary Ann Singer. Also cherished by many nieces and nephews. Mr. Meyer was a member of St. Perpetua Catholic Church and was an Environmental Engineer at Consumers Energy. He earned his undergraduate degree from the University of Michigan-Dearborn in Energy Engineering and his Masters of Science Administration from Central Michigan University. Mr. Meyer was a Certified Energy Manager (CEM) and a Chartered Industrial Gas Consultant (CIGC). A Funeral Mass will be held on Monday, March 29, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Perpetua Catholic Church, 134 Airport Road, Waterford. Celebrant Father Jack H. Baker. The family will receive friends on Sunday from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. at the Riverside Chapel, Simpson-Modetz Funeral Home, 5630 Pontiac Lake Road, Waterford, and on Monday 10 a.m. until time of Mass. Rite of Committal All Saints Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Grace Centers of Hope or to the Michigan Animal Rescue League. Online guest book
Published in The Oakland Press on Apr. 27, 2019