Stach, Gregory J. age 71, of Waterford, passed away September 15, 1948. Husband of Emilie; father of Andrew W. (Marcie) Stach, Alexander X. Stach, Adam Y. (Jetai) Stach, and Amanda A. (Ben) Stach; grandfather of Ava and Mia; brother of Donna (Richard) Hoefer. Greg graduated from of Our Lady of the Lakes High, received his bachelors’s from New Mexico State University, and proudly served nearly 3 decades with the Waterford Police Department. Graveside service will be Saturday, September 19, 2020 at 1 PM at All Saints Cemetery, Waterford. Arrangements entrusted to COATS FUNERAL HOME – CLARKSTON. Please visit



