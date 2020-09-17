1/1
Gregory J. Stach
Stach, Gregory J. age 71, of Waterford, passed away September 15, 1948. Husband of Emilie; father of Andrew W. (Marcie) Stach, Alexander X. Stach, Adam Y. (Jetai) Stach, and Amanda A. (Ben) Stach; grandfather of Ava and Mia; brother of Donna (Richard) Hoefer. Greg graduated from of Our Lady of the Lakes High, received his bachelors’s from New Mexico State University, and proudly served nearly 3 decades with the Waterford Police Department. Graveside service will be Saturday, September 19, 2020 at 1 PM at All Saints Cemetery, Waterford. Arrangements entrusted to COATS FUNERAL HOME – CLARKSTON. Please visit

Published in The Oakland Press from Sep. 17 to Sep. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
19
Graveside service
01:00 PM
All Saints Cemetery
Memories & Condolences
September 17, 2020
One of the nicest and smartest cops I ever rode with and a great sense of humor he will be missed .
Sid Hall
Friend
