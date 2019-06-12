Home

POWERED BY

Services
Memorial Gathering
Sunday, Jun. 23, 2019
2:00 PM
Hess-Hathaway Park
illiams Lake Road
Waterford, MI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for GREGORY MORGAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

GREGORY MATTHEW MORGAN

Obituary Condolences Flowers

GREGORY MATTHEW MORGAN Obituary
Morgan, Gregory Matthew, passed away peacefully at home July 11, 2019. Greg is survived by his children, Matthew and Kindra; his grandddaughter Gabrielle and his mother, Jacqueline (Jacquie) Morgan. He was preceded in death by his grandmother, Zona Morgan. Greg enjoyed the outdoors - camping, fishing, hunting and canoeing. He was a painter by trade and worked throughout Oakland County for the past 20 years. Greg will be missed by his many cousins, extended family and countless friends. Greg worked at finding happiness and comfort every day. There will be a Memorial Lunch for family and friends on Sunday, June 23, 2019 from 2:00 to 5:00 pm at Hess-Hathaway Park on Williams Lake Road in Waterford.
Published in The Oakland Press on June 16, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.