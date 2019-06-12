|
Morgan, Gregory Matthew, passed away peacefully at home July 11, 2019. Greg is survived by his children, Matthew and Kindra; his grandddaughter Gabrielle and his mother, Jacqueline (Jacquie) Morgan. He was preceded in death by his grandmother, Zona Morgan. Greg enjoyed the outdoors - camping, fishing, hunting and canoeing. He was a painter by trade and worked throughout Oakland County for the past 20 years. Greg will be missed by his many cousins, extended family and countless friends. Greg worked at finding happiness and comfort every day. There will be a Memorial Lunch for family and friends on Sunday, June 23, 2019 from 2:00 to 5:00 pm at Hess-Hathaway Park on Williams Lake Road in Waterford.
Published in The Oakland Press on June 16, 2019