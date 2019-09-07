|
|
of Pontiac; age 88; passed away on Friday, September 6, 2019. Beloved wife of Enrique Cruz; loving mother of Columba Ron Lawrence, Rene (Cynthia) Cruz, Hugo Cruz and Gilda (James) Cruz; grandmother of 11; a great grandmother of 12. She is also survived by brother Delfino “Ebo” Chavez and sister Rosie Lione. Guadalupe was preceded in death by her parents, her sisters Angela Muniz, Jess “Chita” Martinez and brothers Robert & Henry Velasquez .Guadalupe retired from the Pontiac Schools after many years of service. A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, September 10, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at Sparks – Griffin Funeral Home, Pontiac. The family will receive friends on Monday, September 9, 2019 from 6-8 p.m. at the Sparks-Griffin Funeral Home, Pontiac. Interment Christian Memorial Cemetery.
Published in The Oakland Press on Sept. 8, 2019