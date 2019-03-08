Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Gustave Amundson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gustave Arthur Amundson

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Gustave Arthur Amundson Obituary
Amundson, Gustave Arthur, age 86 of Royal Oak, passed away peacefully at his home on March 2, 2019 with family by his side. Beloved husband of the late Anne (Abraham) Amundson. Loving father of twins, Kristen and Eric and Kimberley (Gary) Vliem. Proud grandfather of Bryan (Melissa) Vliem, Andrea (Jason) Pantelleria and Pamela (Kevin) Racicot. Great grandfather of Weston, Ellie, Claire, Henry, Caden and Maisie. Dear brother and preceded in death to sisters, Avis (Denniston) Skulley and Lois Kuffel. He was born in Berkley MI to Agnes (Tingdahl) and Arthur Amundson. The family will receive friends on Saturday, March 16 for viewing, beginning at 11am until the time of the funeral at 1pm at St. David’s Episcopal Church, 16200 W. 12 Mile Road, Southfield. Family will meet at Roseland Park Cemetery gates for interment services following the funeral. Memorial contributions may be made to St. David’s Episcopal Church in Southfield. Share your memories at
Published in The Oakland Press on Mar. 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.