Amundson, Gustave Arthur, age 86 of Royal Oak, passed away peacefully at his home on March 2, 2019 with family by his side. Beloved husband of the late Anne (Abraham) Amundson. Loving father of twins, Kristen and Eric and Kimberley (Gary) Vliem. Proud grandfather of Bryan (Melissa) Vliem, Andrea (Jason) Pantelleria and Pamela (Kevin) Racicot. Great grandfather of Weston, Ellie, Claire, Henry, Caden and Maisie. Dear brother and preceded in death to sisters, Avis (Denniston) Skulley and Lois Kuffel. He was born in Berkley MI to Agnes (Tingdahl) and Arthur Amundson. The family will receive friends on Saturday, March 16 for viewing, beginning at 11am until the time of the funeral at 1pm at St. David’s Episcopal Church, 16200 W. 12 Mile Road, Southfield. Family will meet at Roseland Park Cemetery gates for interment services following the funeral. Memorial contributions may be made to St. David’s Episcopal Church in Southfield. Share your memories at
Published in The Oakland Press on Mar. 10, 2019