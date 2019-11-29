|
of Waterford; Went home to be with the Lord on November 28, 2019; age 90; Beloved husband of the late Marjory; Dear father of Jerry (Nancy) Hampton, Reverend Thomas (Debbie) Hampton and Reverend Mark (Jitka) Hampton; Dear brother of Bill (Arlene) Hampton and Shirley (Gary) Looney; Also cherished by seven grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren. Preceded in death by his siblings Carolyn, Venetta, Opal, Curly, Bobby and Carolyn. Mr. Hampton was the Director of Central Services for Oakland County. He was a member of Community Bible Church and was a long time member of the Pontiac Country Club. Funeral Services will be held on Thursday, December 5, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at the Riverside Chapel, Simpson-Modetz Funeral Home, 5630 Pontiac Lake Road, Waterford. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Wednesday from 5 to 8 p.m. Interment Ottawa Park Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association. Online guest book
Published in The Oakland Press on Dec. 1, 2019