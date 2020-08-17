1/1
Harlan Francis Rabideau
1928 - 2020
Harlan F. Rabideau, 91, of Gagetown died Wednesday, August 13, 2020. He was just two-and-half weeks short of his 92 birthday. Harlan was born August 30, 1928 in Gagetown, to Raymond and Lena (LaPratt) Rabideau. Harlan married Phyllis Barcome September 16, 1950. She died July 14, 2010. Harlan is survived by his children: Paul (Lee) Rabideau; Tim (Kelly) Rabideau; Cheri (Paul) Hoefelmeyer; Teresa (Bill Rice) Bitti; Lynette (Mike) Gray; Lisa (Brad) Fillion; eleven grandchildren, eleven great-grandchildren. Graveside service will be held Saturday, August 22, 2020 at 11 a.m. in St. Agatha Cemetery, Gagetown with Fr. Theo Nnabugo officiating. Memorials may be made to St. Agatha Cemetery Fund (OLC/perpetual). Friends may share memories, prayers and photos with the family at www.kranzfuneralhome.com. In accordance with the current state mandate regarding COVID-19, attendees are also kindly reminded to wear a mask or other facial covering while at graveside. Arrangements by Kranz Funeral Home, Cass City, Michigan 989-872-2195

MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
22
Graveside service
11:00 AM
St. Agatha Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Kranz Funeral Home
6850 Main Street
Cass City, MI 48726
(989) 872-2195
