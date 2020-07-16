1/1
HARLEY E. WISE
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share HARLEY's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
of Waterford; July 13, 2020; age 92; Loving husband of the late Wanda; Beloved father of Susan Cullen-Connor (Thomas Connor) and the late Paula J. Pugh (Kenneth); Dear brother of Donna Bachman, Dorothy (Marion) Troyer, Mildred Leach, and predeceased by Margaret, Arthur, Bert and Leslie; Beloved grandfather of David, Stacey and Chris; Great-grandfather of Norah, Verona, Ambrell and Draven; Mr. Wise was retired from General Motors Pontiac Motor Division and was a veteran of the United States Army. Funeral Services will be held on Monday, July 20, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. at the Riverside Chapel, Simpson-Modetz Funeral Home, 5630 Pontiac Lake Road, Waterford. The family will receive friends at the funeral home Sunday from 12 to 4 p.m. Interment Ottawa Park Cemetery. Memorials may be made to St. Joseph Mercy Hospital Elliott Estes Heart Institute. Online guest book

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Oakland Press from Jul. 16 to Jul. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Simpson-Modetz Riverside Chapel
5630 Pontiac Lake Road
Waterford, MI 48327
(248) 674-4181
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by theoaklandpress.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved