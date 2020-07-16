of Waterford; July 13, 2020; age 92; Loving husband of the late Wanda; Beloved father of Susan Cullen-Connor (Thomas Connor) and the late Paula J. Pugh (Kenneth); Dear brother of Donna Bachman, Dorothy (Marion) Troyer, Mildred Leach, and predeceased by Margaret, Arthur, Bert and Leslie; Beloved grandfather of David, Stacey and Chris; Great-grandfather of Norah, Verona, Ambrell and Draven; Mr. Wise was retired from General Motors Pontiac Motor Division and was a veteran of the United States Army. Funeral Services will be held on Monday, July 20, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. at the Riverside Chapel, Simpson-Modetz Funeral Home, 5630 Pontiac Lake Road, Waterford. The family will receive friends at the funeral home Sunday from 12 to 4 p.m. Interment Ottawa Park Cemetery. Memorials may be made to St. Joseph Mercy Hospital Elliott Estes Heart Institute. Online guest book



