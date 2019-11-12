The Oakland Press Obituaries
|
Simpson-Modetz Riverside Chapel
5630 Pontiac Lake Road
Waterford, MI 48327
(248) 674-4181
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
St. Benedict Catholic Church
80 South Lynn Street
Waterford, MI
View Map
Memorial Mass
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Benedict Catholic Church
80 South Lynn Street
Waterford, MI
View Map
HAROLD E. SAXTON

HAROLD E. SAXTON Obituary
of Waterford; November 10, 2019; age 92; Loving husband of Martha for 66 years; Beloved father of Karen Saxton and her husband Wade Gora, Kimberly Cullen and her husband Mark, Cynthia Saxton, Mark Saxton and his wife Karen, Julie Saxton-Amman and Allen Saxton; Dear grandfather of Scott (Adrienne), Leslie (Mike), Sarah (Mike), Chelsea (Christopher), Evan, Craig, Kaitlin and Erik. Great-grandfather of Noella, Valerie, Savannah, Vincent, Brennan and Ellis. Mr. Saxton was retired from General Motors Truck and Coach and was a member of U.A.W. Local #653. He was a member of St. Benedict Catholic Church and was a veteran of the United States Army. A Memorial Mass will be held on Friday, November 15, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Benedict Catholic Church, 80 South Lynn Street, Waterford. Celebrant Father James Mayworm. The family will receive friends at the Church on Friday 9:30 a.m. until time of Mass. Memorials may be made to the Church. Arrangements by the Riverside Chapel, Simpson-Modetz Funeral Home, Waterford. Online guest book
Published in The Oakland Press on Nov. 13, 2019
