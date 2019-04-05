|
|
Griffin, Harold "Pops" - age 89, passed away, Monday, April 1, 2019 at his residence. Family hour 11 a .m., Tuesday, April 9, 2019 at St. Stephen Missionary Baptist Church, 69 South Astor St., with funeral service commencing immediately at 12 Noon. Pastor Al James Terrell, Officiating. Interment Perry Mount Park Cemetery, 878 North Perry St. Friends and pallbearers will assemble at the church 11 a.m. Tuesday. Mr. Griffin will lie in state in the Chapel of Lawrence E. Moon Funeral Home, 268 N. Perry St., and may be viewed from 1 to 8 p.m. Monday.
Published in The Oakland Press on Apr. 7, 2019