More Obituaries for HAROLD STAHL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

HAROLD K. STAHL

HAROLD K. STAHL Obituary
“Kenny” of Waterford; October 30, 2019; age 87; Beloved husband of Irene for 58 years; Loving father of Betty (late Mike) Petrusha, Kathy Blanton, and Bob Hinson; Cherished grandfather of Angie, Chris, Vicki, Andy, Jamie, Jacob, Scott, and Phillip; Dear great grandfather of 14 and great, great grandfather of 3; brother of the late Jean Stahl. Mr. Stahl was a Korean and Vietnam veteran of the United States Army and worked in assembly for General Motors Corporation, Pontiac Motors Division for 35 years. Funeral Services will be held on Wednesday, November 6, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at the Riverside Chapel, Simpson-Modetz Funeral Home 5630 Pontiac Lake Road, Waterford. The family will receive friends on Tuesday from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. and on Wednesday from 9:30 a.m. until time of service. Interment Great Lakes National Cemetery. Online guest book
Published in The Oakland Press on Nov. 3, 2019
