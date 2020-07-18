1/1
Harold Lee Cross Sr.
1933 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Harold's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
CROSS, HAROLD LEE, SR. of Waterford; July 17, 2020, Age 87; born June 2, 1933 in Pontiac, MI. Son of the late Glenn and Gladys Cross; husband of the late Jeanette Pauline Cross; father of Linda Lee Baker, Deborah Kay Cross, Audie David Cross, Kevin Richard Cross and the late Harold Lee Cross, Jr. and Kenneth Owen Cross; grandfather of seven and great-grandfather of several; brother of Charline Remington. Harold enjoyed casinos and horse racing. A private family service will be held. Interment Crescent Hills Cemetery. To send a private condolence to the family visit www.donelsonjohnsevans.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Oakland Press from Jul. 18 to Jul. 19, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by theoaklandpress.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved