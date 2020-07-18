CROSS, HAROLD LEE, SR. of Waterford; July 17, 2020, Age 87; born June 2, 1933 in Pontiac, MI. Son of the late Glenn and Gladys Cross; husband of the late Jeanette Pauline Cross; father of Linda Lee Baker, Deborah Kay Cross, Audie David Cross, Kevin Richard Cross and the late Harold Lee Cross, Jr. and Kenneth Owen Cross; grandfather of seven and great-grandfather of several; brother of Charline Remington. Harold enjoyed casinos and horse racing. A private family service will be held. Interment Crescent Hills Cemetery. To send a private condolence to the family visit www.donelsonjohnsevans.com
.