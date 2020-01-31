|
|
of Waterford; January 30, 2020; age 76; Loving husband of Sandra Lee Whitcomb; Dear father of Harold A. (Brenda) Whitcomb and Andrea J. (Sean) Kallsen; Beloved brother of Penny, Donna, Jamie and their families. Cherished grandfather of H. Mitchell, Erika, Nicole, Shelby, Halle, Jack, and Marissa. Mike was an Electrician at General Motors Truck and Bus & General Motors Flint Truck Assembly. He was a member of Union Locals #598 and #594. The family will receive friends on Monday from 4 to 8 p.m. at the Riverside Chapel, Simpson-Modetz Funeral Home, 5630 Pontiac Lake Road, Waterford. Funeral Services will be held on Tuesday, February 4, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at the Funeral Home. Interment Crescent Hills Cemetery following the service. Memorials may be made to the Waterford Senior Center. Online guest book
Published in The Oakland Press on Feb. 2, 2020