Harold Ralph Barber, 78, of Hart, died Thursday, February 13, 2020, at the Oceana County Medical Care Facility. He was born July 11, 1941, in Royal Oak, the son of Maurice and Ethelyn (Renshaw) Barber. Harold and his brothers, Clifford and Glen, owned and operated Town and Country Siding, in White Lake, for over 25 years until retiring in 1993. Harold loved cruising in his 1934 Ford with the Wednesday Night Car Group in Mears. He enjoyed riding his dune buggy at Silver Lake and on the trails in Leota. Harold also enjoyed snowmobiling, traveling, spending winters at Crystal River, Florida, and being an avid Redwings fan. Harold was a member of Mears United Methodist Church. On March 5, 1960, in Waterford, Harold married Sue Jewell, who survives him. He is also survived by: 2 sons, Terry (Kim) Barber of Waterford, and Tim Barber of Paris; 4 grandchildren, Maria (Dave) Cooper-Clifford, Amber Schudlich, Autumnn Barber, and Allyson Barber; 9 great-grandchildren; 2 brothers, Clifford (Nancy) Barber of Clarkston and Glen Barber of Clarkston; his sister, Marie (Keith) Cooper of White Lake; and numerous nieces and nephews. Harold was preceded in death by: his parents; 2 sisters, Nancy Florkey and Irene Barber; and his brother, Don Barber. Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m., Tuesday, February 18, 2020, at Mears United Methodist Church, 1990 N. 56th Avenue, Mears, with Pastor Anne Riegler officiating. Visitation will be held Monday from 5-7 p.m. at Beacon Cremation & Funeral Service, King-Hart Chapel, 2370 N. 72nd Avenue, Hart, and at the church on Tuesday from 12 p.m. until time of services. Interment will be at Lakeview Cemetery in Clarkston. Memorial Contributions may be made to the Oceana County Medical Care Facility. Beacon Cremation & Funeral Service, King-Hart Chapel, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Oakland Press on Feb. 16, 2020