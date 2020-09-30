1/1
HAROLD S. JACOBSEN Jr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share HAROLD's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
(Jake) of West Bloomfield; September 26, 2020; age 96; Loving husband of the late Marjorie; Beloved father of Harold S. Jacobsen, III (Michele) and Amy Jacobsen; Dear grandfather of Harold S Jacobsen, IV ( Julia) and Morgan Jacobsen (Paul); Great grandfather of Berkeley and Wilder. Mr. Jacobsen was a proud WWII Veteran of the United States Army. He arrived on the beach at Normandy on day two of the invasion. He came home from the war to Pine Lake where he lived the next 75 years. He loved the view of the world outside his window on the lake. He soon joined his father in the family business, Jacobsen’s Flowers. Harold was a proud Oakland County businessman and under his leadership, the company grew to become one of the largest retail florists in the United States. When he wasn’t working you would find him boating in Fort Myers Beach, FL where he enjoyed his family, many friends, and warm winters. He was a long time member of Orchard Lake Presbyterian Church. He was a kind gentleman who lived an honorable life and will be greatly missed. A private graveside service will be held at Pine Lake Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the American Diabetes Association. Arrangements by the Riverside Chapel, Simpson-Modetz Funeral Home, Waterford. Online guest book

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Oakland Press from Sep. 30 to Oct. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Simpson-Modetz Riverside Chapel
5630 Pontiac Lake Road
Waterford, MI 48327
(248) 674-4181
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by theoaklandpress.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved