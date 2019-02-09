Johnson, Harold Wade, age 83, passed away at home Tuesday Jan 29, 2019. Harold was born on May 24, 1935 in Pontiac, MI. After graduating from Pontiac Central High School, he married his high school sweetheart, Nancy McClure, on Aug 13, 1956. He served in the Army as an MP from 1954 to 1956. Harold’s working career was spent at the GM Pontiac Plant. After numerous promotions over 30 years, he retired at 49.5 years old as a Superintendent of Quality Control at the Central Foundry, Pontiac. He was a lifetime member of the Lake Orion Masonic Lodge and a Worthy Patron of the Lake Orion (Oxford) Eastern Star for several years. He also belonged to the American Legion organization. Harold was an avid photographer and traveler. His children have fond memories of the family vacations they took together every year. He left the family a great legacy by photographing every minute of his growing family and adventures. Harold had an awesome sense of humor, always joking and having fun. He enjoyed spending time with friends and family, laughing and playing games. His grandchildren remember playing poker with grandpa and exploring the outdoors with him all summer. When his wife retired from Oxford Area School System in 1991, they sold the family home in Oxford, MI and became “snow birds”. Half the year was spent at their home in Grayling, MI and the other half in an RV park in Sebring, FL. In 2016, they finally settled by his daughter’s family in Columbia, TN. He was preceded in death by his father Samuel T. Johnson, mother, Regina Gilliam Johnson, son Steven Johnson, sister Benita Johnson Buell, and brother David Johnson. Survivors include his loving wife of sixty-three years, Nancy Johnson, sister, Ruth (Glen) Barksdale, daughter, Debra Rehs, son, Jerry Johnson, grandchildren, Sara Rehs, Lisa Rehs, Justen (Haley) Johnson, Grace Johnson, and several nieces and nephews. A celebration of life is being arranged by the family for the spring/summer of 2019. Williams Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be offered at Published in The Oakland Press on Feb. 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary