Harriet Agnes Wilson February 25, 1919 – February 12, 2020. Harriet A. Wilson, age 100, of W. Bloomfield MI, passed away February 12, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Owen G. Wilson of 50 yrs; devoted mother to Charlene (Mike) Wilson of Battle Creek, MI; Rochelle (William) Alexander of Farmington Hills, MI; Denise (Robert) Hendricks of W. Bloomfield, MI; loving grandmother to Lindsay Morse, and Michael Wilson. Loving pet-grandmother to Maxine, Mickey & Nicky. Great Grandmother to Charlene “Charlie” Morse. Step-grandmother to Haley Hendricks, Heather (Joe) Zane. Step-great-grandmother to Miriam and Vivian Zane. Dear sister of the late Roland (Phyllis) Stein. Loving aunt to Alan (Jacki) Stein; the late Gordon Stein. Special cousins to Gerald and the late Gordon Taube. Longtime cherished and dear friend to Ethel Johns. Harriet was born and raised in Detroit, MI to Frederick and Agnes Stein. Throughout her life, she treasured family first. You would always find Harriet knitting and sewing for her family. She was a lifelong member of the Order of the Eastern Star Jefferson Chapter #489. In her 70's she enjoyed volunteering. Harriet will be remembered as being very kind, loving, sweet and always wearing a big smile. She felt the most amazing invention was the washing machine! Memorial service will be held at a later date.
Published in The Oakland Press on Feb. 16, 2020