COMPTON, Harriett J. of White Lake, passed away February 14, 2019 at age 96. Beloved wife of the late Robert. Loving mother of Charles (Karen) Compton, Richard Compton and Stephen (Marsha) Compton. Proud grandmother of Casey, Jordan, Jennifer and Tiffany. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am on Monday, February 18, 2019 at the Highland Chapel of the Elton Black & Son Funeral Home, 3295 E. Highland Road. The family will receive friends on Sunday from 2-8 pm. Interment will take place at Highland Cemetery. Memorial contributions suggested to a charity of donor's choice.
Published in The Oakland Press on Feb. 17, 2019