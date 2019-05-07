|
of Waterford, age 67, passed away peacefully on Sunday, May 5, 2019, at St Joseph Mercy Oakland Hospital in Pontiac. He was born July 17, 1951, in Pontiac, to Harrison E. and Margaret (Barham) Miller. He was a 1969 graduate of Pontiac Northern High School; and graduated from Oakland University in 1973 with a BA in Education and in 1988 with a MA in Education. He was a high school teacher and administrator for 40 years, initially at Austin Catholic Preparatory School in Detroit and for 35 years at Waterford Our Lady of the Lakes Catholic School in Waterford. He was fluent in German, and taught German, History, and English, among other topics. He coached high school golf, including a state championship team – named Class D Coach of the Year in 1986 – and was a strong sports booster and supporter of school activities. He also taught for many years at Oakland Community College. He retired from teaching in 2014, dedicating many hours in retirement to volunteering on missions for the First Presbyterian Church in Pontiac, including tutoring at Owens Elementary School in Pontiac. Harry positively impacted the lives of his students through his teaching career, and positively affected his family and many friends through his generous spirit and big heart. He was noted at First Presbyterian for his good humor and leadership of volunteer committees. He participated in the Oakland University Alumni Association, serving as President in 1991 and receiving a Distinguished Alumni Service Award in 1994. He loved to read, listen and sing to classic rock music, watch and participate in sports, debate politics (a proud member of the Democratic party), and loved his many canine family members. He is survived by his partner of many years, Patricia Andrus; his sister Millie, and brothers Jim and Tom (Elizabeth), as well as many loving relatives. A small memorial service will be held for family and friends at a date and location to be announced later. In lieu of flowers, the family recommends donations to Harry’s favorite charities: First Presbyterian Church of Pontiac and the Michigan Humane Society.
Published in The Oakland Press on May 8, 2019