GILMORE, Harrison L. "Pal" – age 72, passed away, Friday, August 2, 2019 at his residence. Family hour 10:30 a.m. Saturday, August 10, 2019 at Shiloh Baptist Church, 474 University Drive, with funeral service commencing at 11 a.m. Pastor Coley Gracey, Officiating. Interment Perry Mount Park Cemetery, 878 North Perry St. Friends and pallbearers will assemble at the church 10:30 a.m. Saturday. Mr. Gilmore will lie instate in the Chapel of Lawrence E. Moon Funeral Home, 268 N. Perry St. and may be viewed from 12:00 Noon - 8:00 p.m. Friday.
Published in The Oakland Press on Aug. 8, 2019